Grammys

60 Years of Grammys Fashion: The Best Styles Through the Decades

By and
Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
48
45 / 48

Camila Cabello, 2018

In a red rouched Vivienne Westwood gown, Judith Leiber purse, Bulgari jewels and a Time’s Up rose.

Back to top