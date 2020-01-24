Grammys 60 Years of Grammys Fashion: The Best Styles Through the Decades By Christina Baez and Meg Storm January 24, 2020 Chrissy Teigen attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Steve Granitz/WireImage 48 43 / 48 Chrissy Teigen, 2018 In a silver sequined Yanina Couture dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News