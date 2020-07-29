Celebrity Style Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell and More Star in Valentino’s Fall 2020 Campaign Shot at Home During the COVID-19 Pandemic By Emily Rekstis July 29, 2020 Courtesy of Valentino 7 4 / 7 Frances McDormand Naturally the Oscar winner wore something bold and beautiful. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jena Rose and Casper Magico Shine in New ‘Forever Yours’ Music Video Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Photos Through the Years Will Have You Rooting for Him Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News