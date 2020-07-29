Celebrity Style

Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell and More Star in Valentino’s Fall 2020 Campaign Shot at Home During the COVID-19 Pandemic

By
Stars Pose at Home For New Valentino Campaign
 Courtesy of Valentino
7
6 / 7
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Janet Mock

Heavenly! The creator of Pose looks nothing short of extraordinary.  

Back to top