Beauty News Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party With A-List Guests Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More! By Marisa Petrarca February 20, 2020 Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com 8 3 / 8 Erin Foster and Jamie Mizrahi Foster looked sophisticated in a navy polka dot dress and Mizrahi wowed in a flowy red number. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Parenting ‘Expectations Are a Little Higher Than Most’ Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News