Beauty News

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party With A-List Guests Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More!

By
Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Chic Makeup-Free Dinner For Goop
 Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
8
4 / 8

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson

Paltrow and Hudson looked like they coordinated for the evening in springy shades of pink.

Back to top