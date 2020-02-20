Beauty News

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party With A-List Guests Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More!

By
Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Chic Makeup-Free Dinner For Goop
 Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
8
1 / 8

Rachel Zoe and Crystal Lourd

Lourd turned heads in a leopard print gown and Zoe stunned in a cream colored pantsuit.

Back to top