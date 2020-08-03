Exclusive An Exclusive BTS Look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Video With Mom Blythe Danner, Shot by Apple Martin By Emily Rekstis 7 hours ago Courtesy of Goop 4 4 / 4 Shop Products You can pick up the Face Cream for $95 and the Eye Cream for $55, both at goop.com. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News