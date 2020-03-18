Celebrity Tattoos

The Meaning Behind All of Hailey Baldwin’s Tattoos — From Matching Friend Designs to Finger Ink

By
A Guide to Hailey Baldwin's 20 Tattoos
 Courtesy of Jonboy Tattoo/Instagram
19
14 / 19

Another Cute Heart

Why not? On April 11, 2018, JonBoy showed off a tiny, hallow heart he inked onto Baldwin’s collarbone.  

Back to top