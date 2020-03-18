Celebrity Tattoos

The Meaning Behind All of Hailey Baldwin’s Tattoos — From Matching Friend Designs to Finger Ink

By
A Guide to Hailey Baldwin's 20 Tattoos
 Courtesy of Doctor Woo/Instagram
19
18 / 19

‘Lover’

Underneath her cross, Dr. Woo wrote “lover” in beautiful slick script on September 3, 2019. 

Back to top