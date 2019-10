Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dressed up as Jennifer Lopez, wearing a replica of the iconic Versace dress the singer wore to the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 2000. To recreate the look, she had help from makeup artist Joey Maalouf and hairstylist Scott King. Maalouf went with a dramatic eye look and glossy, lined lips and King recreated the singer’s red carpet-ready half-up, half-down hairstyle.