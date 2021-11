Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

The Vampire Diaries alum and the Olympian dressed as Beth and Benny from The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix’s hit chess drama, but they switched up their roles. Dobrev dressed as the mustachioed man (played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster on the show) while White wore a mod dress and a red wig to portray Anya-Taylor Joy’s role.