Celebrity Beauty

From Floppy Boyband Curls to Sexy Long Locks, See Harry Styles’ Hair Evolution

By
Harry Styles Hair Changes Over the Years
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
11
7 / 11
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

December 2015

Woah baby! The X Factor competitor wore his hair down passed his shoulders for the BBC Music Awards.

Back to top