Celebrity Style

Harry Styles Transforms Into a ‘50s Cop While Filming ‘My Policeman’ — and Twitter Is in Love  

By
Fans Are Swooning Over Harry Styles Cop Costume
 DC/MEGA
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Put Some Pep in That Step

Hustle, Harry! In the film, Styles marries a teacher named Marion, who is played by Corrin. 

Back to top