Celebrity Style

Harry Styles Rocks the Shortest Shorts Ever While Filming ‘My Policeman’ — and Twitter Is Obsessed

By
Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Harry Styles’ Ridiculously Short Shorts: Photos
 DC/MEGA
4
1 / 4
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Getting Flirty

Two times the shorty-short fun! Styles and Dawson both rocked itty-bitty bottoms while filming. 

Back to top