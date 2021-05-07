Celebrity Style

Harry Styles Rocks the Shortest Shorts Ever While Filming ‘My Policeman’ — and Twitter Is Obsessed

By
Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Harry Styles’ Ridiculously Short Shorts: Photos
 DC/MEGA
4
2 / 4
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Look at Those Legs

Styles showed off his toned gams while filming. 

Back to top