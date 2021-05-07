Celebrity Style Harry Styles Rocks the Shortest Shorts Ever While Filming ‘My Policeman’ — and Twitter Is Obsessed By Samantha Holender 45 mins ago DC/MEGA 4 3 / 4 Time for a Splash Styles and Corrin, who plays his wife in the film, are all smiles by the ocean. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Are ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle Still Together With Kody? More News