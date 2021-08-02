Red Carpet

Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Totally Twinned on the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Gala Red Carpet in Italy

By
Leni Samuel Luisa Via Roma x Unicef Gala Red Carpet
 Action Press/Shutterstock
10
6 / 10
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Leni Klum

In a gilded gold Versace number. 

Back to top