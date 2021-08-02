Red Carpet

Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Totally Twinned on the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Gala Red Carpet in Italy

By
Nicky Hilston Rothschild Luisa Via Roma x Unicef Gala Red Carpet
 Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma
Nicky Hilton

In a Pamela Rolland silver gown. 

