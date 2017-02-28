2017

The model dressed up as Michael Jackson from his “Thriller” music video for her 18th annual holiday bash in NYC. “It’s such a scary video. I think it also changed so much in our history, really – music videos as a whole,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “He made it into this whole kind of film. I think he changed a lot by doing that. It was super scary and super elaborate. He went through all that stuff, too, doing this [points to hair and makeup]. I thought it would be a fun idea to copy that.”