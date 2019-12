Tata Harper Holiday Travel Vanity

Skincare obsessees will adore this holiday travel kit, complete with a seven-step regimen to help one’s skin glow on the go. The set includes a green vegan leather carrying case, Regenerating Cleanser, Resurfacing Mask, Hydrating Floral Essence, Rejuvenating Serum, Repairative Moisturizer, Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil and Restorative Eye Crème. $250, tataharperskincare.com