Kiehl’s Men’s Groom-On-The-Go Set

Gift your guy the travel essentials he needs to look his best. This kit contains five Kiehl’s bestsellers: Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream White Eagle, Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment, Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. kiehls.com, $47