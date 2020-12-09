Editor's Picks The 2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Best Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Picks for Her, Him, Kids By Us Weekly Staff December 9, 2020 25 6 / 25 Minnie and Emma Floral Initial Phone Case Give your phone a stylish upgrade with these monogrammed cases! $59, minnieandemma.com Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News