Celebrity Style

From Dakota Johnson to Alicia Keys, These Are the 10 Best Dressed Stars From the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards

By
2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Best Dressed - Kaitlyn Dever
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
10
11 / 10

Kaitlyn Dever

Red hot! The Booksmart actress turned heads in a red gown designed by Monique Lhuillier.

 

Back to top