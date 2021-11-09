Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

Lady Gaga Dominates the ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere in Fishnets, Platform Boots and a Jaw-Dropping Purple Dress

By
Lady Gaga House Gucci Premiere Dress Has Us Speechless
Lady Gaga at the 'House of Gucci' film premiere in London, UK on November 9, 2021. David Fisher/Shutterstock
7
1 / 7
podcast
MensGifts_102821_600x338

Lady Gaga

In a flowing Gucci gown. 

Back to top