Lady Gaga

If … you… asked Us to… we couldn’t name our favorite Celine Dion look. But right up there is the backwards white tuxedo by John Galliano she wore to the 1999 Oscars with a slanted-brim hat and sunnies. She was mocked for the unorthodox choice at the time, but 30 years later, chic women all over are donning men’s suiting elements for black-tie. Lady Gaga’s Brandon Maxwell white pantsuit for the 2016 Grammys paid homage to Hillary Clinton—and all the nasty women in pantsuit nation, not least Ms. Dion.