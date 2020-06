ASAI

According to a brand announcement on May 30, the fashion brand is re-producing an asymmetrical tie-dye dress loved by Rihanna from the label’s Resort 2019 collection. Proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter, Solace Women’s Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers. To purchase the minidress, DM the label’s Instagram account or send an email to info@asaita.co.uk.

Designer A Sai Ta is also donating a percentage of every sale to Black Lives Matter.