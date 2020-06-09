How 21 Brands and Designers Are Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement

Rent the Runway

“Today, we are donating $100,000 to immediately support organizations combating racial injustice, including @NAACP and @blackvisionscollective,” the company confirmed in an Instagram statement on June 1. “We will also be allocating an additional $1,000,000 to support Black designers through our wholesale, platform and co-manufacturing initiatives, which includes providing design resources, data, mentorship and financial support to create collections for RTR. It is critically important to us that a significant portion of our $1M goes towards launching fashion brands from Black designers who have not had the investment capital to launch on their own.”