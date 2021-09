The 2013 Met Gala Invite

Kardashian attended the Met Gala for the first time this year. “I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous!” she wrote in a tweet years later. “I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.”