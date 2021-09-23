The Closet Overhaul

West famously overhauled the KKW Beauty founder’s closet during a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Kanye’s definitely inspired me to want to, like, be a little bit more of an individual,” she said at the time. “I think my style’s just evolving and changing and I think it should, because that’s, you know, what life is about. He’s a fashion designer and he loves clothes so I’m excited to, like, collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is.”