The Commitment to Yeezy

Kardashian is no stranger to wearing West’s brand. “I literally just wear all of the Yeezy samples,” she told People in 2018. “They have a team of stylists and they put it all together. I’m totally inspired by Kanye and the Yeezy team—and listen to the advice of everyone over there who is making all the clothes. I basically get this wardrobe and I don’t have to think too much about it. It’s a fun process of figuring it all out.”