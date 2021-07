Out and About

A night (or day) out on the town calls for chic couple style. When the pair were spotted running around in California in July 2021, Lopez looked cool and casual in a white jumpsuit. The Flash star was in a black t-shirt.

Turn back the clock to the Daredevil film premiere in February 2003 and sleek and simple was still their motto. Affleck looked dapper in a tuxedo while the Selena star made a statement in a strapless Emilio Pucci gown.