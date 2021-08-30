Celebrity Style Jennifer Lopez Was a Regal Vision at the Dolce & Gabbana Show — But Fans Spotted a Wardrobe Malfunction By Samantha Holender August 30, 2021 IPA/Shutterstock 5 1 / 5 Fashion Faux Pas While walking to her boat, which would take her to the fashion show, Lopez’s tag was visible. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News