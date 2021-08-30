Celebrity Style

Jennifer Lopez Was a Regal Vision at the Dolce & Gabbana Show — But Fans Spotted a Wardrobe Malfunction

By
Jennifer Lopez Regal Vision at the Dolce Gabbana Show Wardrobe Malfunction 3
 IPA/Shutterstock
5
1 / 5
podcast

Fashion Faux Pas

While walking to her boat, which would take her to the fashion show, Lopez’s tag was visible. 

Back to top