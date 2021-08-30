Celebrity Style

Jennifer Lopez Was a Regal Vision at the Dolce & Gabbana Show — But Fans Spotted a Wardrobe Malfunction

By
Jennifer Lopez Regal Vision at the Dolce Gabbana Show Wardrobe Malfunction 5
 IPA/INSTARimages.com
5
5 / 5
podcast

Making an Entrance

The fashion show was held in Venice, Italy. 

Back to top