Street Style

Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘Ben’ Necklace Again on Girls’ Day Out in Italy: Photos

By
Always Near Her Heart! J. Lo Wears Ben Necklace Again
 Oliver Palombi/MEGA
5
3 / 5
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

A Closer Look

The Grammy winner wore her diamond “Ben” necklace amid her rekindled relationship with Affleck.

Back to top