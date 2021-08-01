Street Style Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘Ben’ Necklace Again on Girls’ Day Out in Italy: Photos By Nicole Massabrook August 1, 2021 Oliver Palombi/MEGA 5 4 / 5 Shop ‘Til You Drop She smiled as she looked for more items to add to her collection from the shops of Portofino. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News