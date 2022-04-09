Alex Rodriguez

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019 after a little over two years of dating. “She said yes,” the athlete captioned a picture that showed the giant ring he proposed with. “A-Rod went with a very classic emerald-cut diamond which accentuates Jennifer’s fingers with its elongated shape,” Brandon Hill of Steve Quick Jeweler in Chicago told Us. “The diamond looks to be around 15 carats and is colorless with the highest clarity. It’s set in a simple but elegant solitaire mounting which will look beautiful with a wedding band next to it in the future.”