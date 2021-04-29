The Meaning Behind Jill Biden’s Presidential Address Outfit

April 28, 2021

Sustainable style! FLOTUS wore a navy version of the Gabriela Hearst dress she donned on inauguration night to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office. According to the designer’s Instagram post, the dress is “double repurposed.”

“The silk wool dress (and mask) was made entirely of existing fabrics. Made and embroidered in New York. It was originally used to fit the inauguration one. The First Lady requested to salvage for another occasion,” Hearst captioned a photo of Biden.