Beauty News Jonathan Van Ness Unveils Haircare Line for ‘Your Already Gorgeous Self’ By Marisa Petrarca September 1, 2021 JVN 10 4 / 10 JVN Nurture Hydrating Conditioner $18, sephora.com Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News