August 26, 2018

The engaged duo headed to mass together in L.A. wearing the ultimate ’90s get ups. While Justin rocked frayed skater shorts and checkered vans with a Hawaiian print button down, Hailey went full-on acid wash with a matching Victoria Beckham pants and jacket set layered with a classic white tee, as well as crisp white sneakers. The cherry on top: they were both wearing low ponytails too!