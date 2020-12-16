Celebrity Style Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin and More Stars Virtually Front Row at the Saint Laurent Summer 2021 Show By Emily Rekstis December 16, 2020 Courtesy of Saint Laurent 6 6 / 6 Charlotte Gainsbourg Showing off her long legs in short shorts and the chicest sweatshirt we’ve ever seen. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News