Celebrity Style

Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin and More Stars Virtually Front Row at the Saint Laurent Summer 2021 Show

By
Stunning Looks Stars Wore From the Saint Laurent Summer 2021 Virtual Show
 Courtesy of Saint Laurent
6
6 / 6
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Showing off her long legs in short shorts and the chicest sweatshirt we’ve ever seen.

Back to top