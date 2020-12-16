Celebrity Style Kaia Gerber, Hailey Baldwin and More Stars Virtually Front Row at the Saint Laurent Summer 2021 Show By Emily Rekstis December 16, 2020 Courtesy of Saint Laurent 6 1 / 6 Hailey Baldwin We’re getting Sandy at the end of Grease vibes from the model in this off-the-shoulder look! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News