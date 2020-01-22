Celebrity Style Kaia Gerber Teams Up With Jimmy Choo for the Coolest Collection By Emily Rekstis January 22, 2020 Courtesy of Jimmy Choo 5 3 / 5 Cool But Make It Sexy With the leather jacket falling off one shoulder, she gives her lace-up boot a little pop. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News