The Fashion Industry

Teen Vogue editor-in-chief, Versha Sharma, wrote an op-ed published on Tuesday, sharing: “Kanye seems to have crossed a line that many in fashion media will not allow. After highly respected fashion editor and barrier-breaking stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson posted critically about his Paris show featuring the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, Ye took to his Instagram account Tuesday morning to start attacking Gabriella personally and relentlessly.”

Sharma added: “To be clear: he’s bullying her because she dared to disagree with him, which should not be a surprise to anyone who saw his harassing behavior toward Kim Kardashian this past year.”

Nylon editor Lauren McCarthy tweeted: “Gabriella Karefa-John IS the fashion industry.”

Tyler McCall, a fashion historian, wrote via Twitter: “Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is an incredibly talented and thoughtful person, and the fashion industry its lucky to have her.”

Shelton Boyd-Griffith, a contributing fashion editor at Essence and Popsugar, added: “We stan Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in this household!!”