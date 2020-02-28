Khloé Kardashian

Hello, lashes! “To enhance lash growth, use olive oil or vitamin E in place of pricey lash-lengthening treatments. Olive oil or vitamin E acts as a conditioner to help your lashes grow strong and healthy,” she explains. “Use a clean spoolie or a cotton swab when applying, and you should see changes in a month or two.”

If you love a DIY project, look no further! “For an at-home body scrub: Use brown sugar and honey as a natural and inexpensive exfoliant,” she says. “And for an at-home lip plumper: Mix a bit of peppermint into your lip gloss to give a plumping effect.”

And for the ultimate in-store money-saving hack: “Check the bottom shelves at the store. Products that are more expensive go at eye level.”