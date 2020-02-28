Kardashians

A Comprehensive Guide to the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Best Beauty Tips — Including Advice From Kendall, Kylie, Kim and More!

By
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney’s first tip is to double-wash your body in the shower. “I wash my body while conditioning my hair and then rinse it out and then wash my body again using a special body wash from my dermatologist.” 

“I also use face creams that I don’t love on my body as a moisturizer so I’m not being wasteful of the products.”

Take note before your next GNO: “When I’m getting ready for a big night out, I apply these gel patches (which I always keep in the fridge) under my eyes for at least five minutes prior to putting on any makeup.”

