Kris Jenner

“Wash your face every night using a hot terry cloth washcloth,” says Kris. “It acts as a natural exfoliant by loosening dead skin cells, opens up the pores and softens the skin, prepping it for your night treatments.”

She also recommends getting a new toothbrush every three weeks. “Your mouth is like the holy grail of your body and it’s so important to take care of your teeth. Don’t forget to floss every night.”