Kim Kardashian (2014)

The KKW Beauty founder dressed as Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, with a blonde bob wig and a gray-and-white tweed jacket over a matching dress. North West became a miniature version of former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley. Kim’s pal Joyce Bonelli transformed into former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington and her son, Zeplin, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld.