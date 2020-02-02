Royals

Duchess Kate and Prince William Stunned on the 2020 BAFTAs Red Carpet — Here’s What They Wore

BAFTA Awards 2020 Duchess Kate and Prince William Arriving
 Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Chignon Hairstyle

Middleton kept her hair pulled back in a knotted chignon. 

