Fine Wine

For the Royal Family’s Christmas day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on December 25, 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a stunning head-to-toe red look, pairing a double-breasted Catherine Walker coat with Mulberry’s Bayswater clutch, Jane Taylor London headband and burgundy Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. Her signature blowout was extra bouncy for the occasion.